If you type the letter “i” and it autocorrects to an “A” with a symbol
If you updated your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch to iOS 11.1 and find that when you type the letter “i” it autocorrects to the letter “A” with a symbol, learn what to do.
Try setting up Text Replacement for the letter "i"
Here’s what you can do to work around the issue until it’s fixed in a future software update:
- Go to Settings > General > Keyboard > Text Replacement.
- Tap .
- For Phrase, type an upper-case "I". For Shortcut, type a lower-case "i."
This document will be updated as more information becomes available.
Published Date: