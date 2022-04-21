About macOS Server 5.7.1 and later

As of April 21, 2022, Apple has discontinued macOS Server. Existing macOS Server customers can continue to download and use the app with macOS Monterey.

The most popular server features—Caching Server, File Sharing Server, and Time Machine Server are bundled with every installation of macOS High Sierra and later, so that even more customers have access to these essential services at no extra cost.

To help you migrate from Profile Manager to other MDM solutions, learn about choosing an MDM solution and planning your MDM migration.

     

Services available in macOS and macOS Server

Learn about which services are available in macOS Server and which services have been migrated from macOS Server to macOS.

Services included in macOS Server 5.12 and later

The following services are included and fully supported in macOS Server 5.12 and later:

  • Profile Manager
  • Open Directory

Services included in macOS Server 5.7.1 through 5.11.1

The following services are included and fully supported in macOS Server 5.7.1 through 5.11.1:

  • Profile Manager
  • Open Directory
  • Xsan

Services migrated from macOS Server to macOS Big Sur and later

Command-line tools for Xsan management are included in macOS Big Sur and later. Learn more

Services migrated from macOS Server to macOS High Sierra and later

These services are now available in macOS High Sierra and later, and can be found in System Preferences > Sharing:

  • File Server
  • Caching Server
  • Time Machine Server

     

Service status

This table shows the status of each macOS Server service, and available alternatives.

Service Status Alternatives
Profile Manager Available in Server 5.12.2 Learn about choosing an MDM solution
Xsan Removed in Server 5.12 Quantum, command-line tools built into macOS
FTP Removed in Server 5.4 SFTP/SSH
Server Docs Removed in Server 5.4

 iCloud Documents, Apache/WebDAV
DHCP UI tools removed in Server 5.7.1 bootpd, built into macOS
DNS Removed in Server 5.7.1 BIND, Unbound, KnotDNS
VPN Removed in Server 5.7.1 OpenVPN, SoftEther VPNWireGuard
Firewall UI tools removed in Server 5.7.1 pf firewall (built into macOS)
Mail Server Removed in Server 5.7.1

dovecot/Postfix

Courier, KerioConnect
Calendar Removed in Server 5.7.1 CalendarServer, DavMail, Radicale, Kerio Connect
Wiki Removed in Server 5.7.1 MediaWiki, PmWiki, XWiki, Confluence, WordPress WMX files
Websites UI tools removed in Server 5.7.1 Apache HTTP Server (built into macOS), Nginx, Lighttpd
Contacts Removed in Server 5.7.1 CalendarServer, DavMail, Citadel, Kerio Connect
NetBoot/NetInstall UI tools removed in Server 5.7.1 BOOTP, TFTP, HTTP, NFS (all built into macOS), NetSUS, BSDPy
Messages Removed in Server 5.7.1 ejabberd, Openfire, Prosody
Radius Removed in Server 5.7.1 FreeRadius
AirPort Management Removed in Server 5.7.1 AirPort Utility

