About macOS Server 5.7.1 and later

The most popular server features—Caching Server, File Sharing Server, and Time Machine Server are bundled with every installation of macOS High Sierra and later, so that even more customers have access to these essential services at no extra cost.
To help you migrate from Profile Manager to other MDM solutions, learn about choosing an MDM solution and planning your MDM migration.
Services available in macOS and macOS Server
Learn about which services are available in macOS Server and which services have been migrated from macOS Server to macOS.
Services included in macOS Server 5.12 and later
The following services are included and fully supported in macOS Server 5.12 and later:
- Profile Manager
- Open Directory
Services included in macOS Server 5.7.1 through 5.11.1
The following services are included and fully supported in macOS Server 5.7.1 through 5.11.1:
- Profile Manager
- Open Directory
- Xsan
Services migrated from macOS Server to macOS Big Sur and later
Command-line tools for Xsan management are included in macOS Big Sur and later. Learn more
Services migrated from macOS Server to macOS High Sierra and later
These services are now available in macOS High Sierra and later, and can be found in System Preferences > Sharing:
- File Server
- Caching Server
- Time Machine Server
Service status
This table shows the status of each macOS Server service, and available alternatives.
|Service
|Status
|Alternatives
|Profile Manager
|Available in Server 5.12.2
|Learn about choosing an MDM solution
|Xsan
|Removed in Server 5.12
|Quantum, command-line tools built into macOS
|FTP
|Removed in Server 5.4
|SFTP/SSH
|Server Docs
|Removed in Server 5.4
|iCloud Documents, Apache/WebDAV
|DHCP
|UI tools removed in Server 5.7.1
|bootpd, built into macOS
|DNS
|Removed in Server 5.7.1
|BIND, Unbound, KnotDNS
|VPN
|Removed in Server 5.7.1
|OpenVPN, SoftEther VPN, WireGuard
|Firewall
|UI tools removed in Server 5.7.1
|pf firewall (built into macOS)
|Mail Server
|Removed in Server 5.7.1
|Calendar
|Removed in Server 5.7.1
|CalendarServer, DavMail, Radicale, Kerio Connect
|Wiki
|Removed in Server 5.7.1
|MediaWiki, PmWiki, XWiki, Confluence, WordPress WMX files
|Websites
|UI tools removed in Server 5.7.1
|Apache HTTP Server (built into macOS), Nginx, Lighttpd
|Contacts
|Removed in Server 5.7.1
|CalendarServer, DavMail, Citadel, Kerio Connect
|NetBoot/NetInstall
|UI tools removed in Server 5.7.1
|BOOTP, TFTP, HTTP, NFS (all built into macOS), NetSUS, BSDPy
|Messages
|Removed in Server 5.7.1
|ejabberd, Openfire, Prosody
|Radius
|Removed in Server 5.7.1
|FreeRadius
|AirPort Management
|Removed in Server 5.7.1
|AirPort Utility