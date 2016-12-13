About the macOS Sierra 10.12.2 Update

The macOS Sierra 10.12.2 Update improves the stability, compatibility, and security of your Mac, and is recommended for all users. This update:
- Improves setup and reliability of Auto Unlock.
- Allows addition of a Chinese Trackpad Handwriting button to the Touch Bar Control Strip.
- Adds support for taking screenshots of the Touch Bar using the Grab app or Command-Shift-6 shortcut.
- Fixes an issue that caused the Touch Bar emoji picker to appear on the display.
- Resolves graphics issues on MacBook Pro (Late 2016) computers.
- Fixes an issue where System Integrity Protection was disabled on some MacBook Pro (Late 2016) computers
- Improves setup and opt-out experience for iCloud Desktop and Documents.
- Fixes an issue with the delivery of Optimized Storage alerts.
- Improves audio quality when using Siri and FaceTime with Bluetooth headphones.
- Improves the stability of Photos when creating and ordering books.
- Fixes an issue where incoming Mail messages did not appear when using a Microsoft Exchange account.
- Fixes an issue that prevented installation of Safari Extensions downloaded outside the Safari Extensions Gallery.
- Adds support for new installations of Windows 8 and Windows 7 using Boot Camp on supported Macs.
- Fixes an issue that prevented some screen resolutions from being available on third-party displays.
- Adds support for more digital camera RAW formats.
Enterprise content:
- Improves performance when searching the Global Address List for a Microsoft Exchange account in Contacts.
- Improves reliability of Calendar when using delegate calendars and snoozing Microsoft Exchange events.
- Improves support for smart card authentication at the login window.
- Allows 802.1X clients configured to use System Mode to automatically reconnect to the network when users log out.
- Resolves an issue with pushing VPN payloads to MDM clients via a configuration profile.
- Improves management of background software updates and Safari Internet plug-ins via configuration profiles.
- Allows administrators to disable a security feature that requires confirmation before connecting to certain network volumes.
- Fixes a Calendar issue that prevented delegated calendars from appearing in the Calendar shortcut menu when Control-clicking an event.
- Fixes an issue that prevented the Partition Disk function of System Image Utility from working when deploying a system image over the network.
- Fixes an issue in Xsan 5 where a rolling failover might prevent Xsan clients from accessing files on the volume.
- Prevents a potential kernel panic when searching a DFS namespace in Finder.
See Apple Security Updates for detailed information about the security content of this update.