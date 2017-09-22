About renting movies from the iTunes Store

You can rent movies through:
- An iPhone, iPad, iPod touch with the latest version of iOS.
- An Apple TV with the latest version of tvOS.
- A Mac or PC with the latest version of iTunes.
To see if a movie is available for rent, search the iTunes Store for that title and look for a Rent button.1 After you choose Rent, you can choose whether you want to stream your rental or download it:
- On your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch, tap Not Now, then tap to stream your rental.2 You can download the movie to your device by clicking or tapping .
- On your Apple TV, choose Rent and Watch Now to stream.2 If you choose Rent and Watch Later, you have 30 days to start watching your movie.
- On your Mac or PC, click Watch Now to start streaming.2 If you choose Watch Later, you can find the title in the Rented tab. To stream the title, hover your cursor over the title and click , or click to download.
1 iTunes movie rentals aren't available everywhere. See what's available in your country or region.
2 After you begin streaming, you have 48 hours to watch your rental.
Watch your movie rental across devices
Movies you rent are available to watch on each device associated with your Apple ID. Make sure you're on the latest version of iOS, tvOS, or iTunes available, then follow the steps below to find your rentals.
You can download your rental on one device and stream it on another. For example, if you rent and download a movie on your iPhone, you can stream it on your Apple TV. But you can't stream your rental on more than one device at a time.
You also can't download your rental to more than one device at a time. To download your rental on a different device, make sure that you're connected to the Internet, then delete it from the first device. Then, on the second device, find the rental and tap the download icon .
Rentals aren't available in all countries or regions. See what's available in your country or region.
On your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch
If you're in the United States, open the TV app and tap Library, then look under the Rentals section.
If you're not in the United States, open the Videos app, then tap Rentals.
If you don't have any current rentals on the Apple ID that you're signed in with, you won't see a Rentals option.
On your Apple TV
On an Apple TV (4th generation): Look in the Rentals tab in the Movies app or the Library tab of the TV app.
On an Apple TV (2nd or 3rd generation): Look in the top shelf of the main menu for rentals.
On your Mac or PC
Open iTunes, then click Movies in the upper-left corner. Click the Rented tab at the top of the iTunes window.
If you don't have any current rentals on the Apple ID that you're signed in with, you won't see the Rented tab.
How long you have to watch
You have 30 days to start watching a movie after you rent it. After you start watching the movie, you have 48 hours to finish it. You can watch the movie as often as you like until it expires.
If you don’t start watching a movie within 30 days, you must rent it again.
Movies you rent disappear from your library when the rental period ends.
Watch your movie rental offline
To watch your movie when you're offline, like on an airline flight where Wi-Fi is not available:
- Download the entire movie before you go offline.
- Press play to start watching. The 48-hour timer starts even if you're offline.
You might consider downloading rented movies prior to the day of your trip to make sure you have time to download all of the content.
Rent movies with subtitles or closed captioning
Movies with subtitles have a note about subtitles in their title or plot summary. Movies with closed captioning have the closed captioning logo on the movie page.
Learn how to find closed-captioned and subtitled content.
Learn how to find audio-described content.
If you can't play your rented movie
Learn more about streaming your movies.
Download time depends on the speed of your Internet connection. For downloads, you can start watching your movie as soon as enough of it has downloaded for the movie to complete without interruption. How long this takes depends on the speed of your Internet connection.
If your rental won't play, or you have trouble with your rented movie, you can report a problem.
Learn more
- The iTunes Store uses the payment method that's associated with your Apple ID to pay for your rental. You can also use iTunes Store credit to rent movies. You might be asked for a verification code at the time of rental. Learn how to get a verification code for two-factor authentication.
- Store availability and features might vary by country or region. Learn more about what's available in your country or region.