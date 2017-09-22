About renting movies from the iTunes Store

1 iTunes movie rentals aren't available everywhere. See what's available in your country or region . 2 After you begin streaming, you have 48 hours to watch your rental.

To see if a movie is available for rent, search the iTunes Store for that title and look for a Rent button. 1 After you choose Rent, you can choose whether you want to stream your rental or download it:

Watch your movie rental across devices

Movies you rent are available to watch on each device associated with your Apple ID. Make sure you're on the latest version of iOS, tvOS, or iTunes available, then follow the steps below to find your rentals.

You can download your rental on one device and stream it on another. For example, if you rent and download a movie on your iPhone, you can stream it on your Apple TV. But you can't stream your rental on more than one device at a time.

You also can't download your rental to more than one device at a time. To download your rental on a different device, make sure that you're connected to the Internet, then delete it from the first device. Then, on the second device, find the rental and tap the download icon .

On your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch If you're in the United States, open the TV app and tap Library, then look under the Rentals section. If you're not in the United States, open the Videos app, then tap Rentals. If you don't have any current rentals on the Apple ID that you're signed in with, you won't see a Rentals option.

On your Apple TV On an Apple TV (4th generation): Look in the Rentals tab in the Movies app or the Library tab of the TV app. On an Apple TV (2nd or 3rd generation): Look in the top shelf of the main menu for rentals.