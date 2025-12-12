About the security content of iOS 26.2 and iPadOS 26.2
This document describes the security content of iOS 26.2 and iPadOS 26.2.
About Apple security updates
For our customers' protection, Apple doesn't disclose, discuss, or confirm security issues until an investigation has occurred and patches or releases are available. Recent releases are listed on the Apple security releases page.
Apple security documents reference vulnerabilities by CVE-ID when possible.
For more information about security, see the Apple Product Security page.
iOS 26.2 and iPadOS 26.2
Released December 12, 2025
App Store
Available for: iPhone 11 and later, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 3rd generation and later, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 8th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later
Impact: An app may be able to access sensitive payment tokens
Description: A permissions issue was addressed with additional restrictions.
CVE-2025-46288: floeki, Zhongcheng Li from IES Red Team of ByteDance
AppleJPEG
Available for: iPhone 11 and later, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 3rd generation and later, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 8th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later
Impact: Processing a file may lead to memory corruption
Description: The issue was addressed with improved bounds checks.
CVE-2025-43539: Michael Reeves (@IntegralPilot)
Calling Framework
Available for: iPhone 11 and later, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 3rd generation and later, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 8th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later
Impact: An attacker may be able to spoof their FaceTime caller ID
Description: An inconsistent user interface issue was addressed with improved state management.
CVE-2025-46287: an anonymous researcher, Riley Walz
curl
Available for: iPhone 11 and later, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 3rd generation and later, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 8th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later
Impact: Multiple issues in curl
Description: This is a vulnerability in open source code and Apple Software is among the affected projects. The CVE-ID was assigned by a third party. Learn more about the issue and CVE-ID at cve.org.
CVE-2024-7264
CVE-2025-9086
FaceTime
Available for: iPhone 11 and later, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 3rd generation and later, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 8th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later
Impact: Password fields may be unintentionally revealed when remotely controlling a device over FaceTime
Description: This issue was addressed with improved state management.
CVE-2025-43542: Yiğit Ocak
Foundation
Available for: iPhone 11 and later, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 3rd generation and later, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 8th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later
Impact: An app may be able to inappropriately access files through the spellcheck API
Description: A logic issue was addressed with improved checks.
CVE-2025-43518: Noah Gregory (wts.dev)
Foundation
Available for: iPhone 11 and later, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 3rd generation and later, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 8th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later
Impact: Processing malicious data may lead to unexpected app termination
Description: A memory corruption issue was addressed with improved bounds checking.
CVE-2025-43532: Andrew Calvano and Lucas Pinheiro of Meta Product Security
Icons
Available for: iPhone 11 and later, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 3rd generation and later, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 8th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later
Impact: An app may be able to identify what other apps a user has installed
Description: A permissions issue was addressed with additional restrictions.
CVE-2025-46279: Duy Trần (@khanhduytran0)
Kernel
Available for: iPhone 11 and later, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 3rd generation and later, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 8th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later
Impact: An app may be able to gain root privileges
Description: An integer overflow was addressed by adopting 64-bit timestamps.
CVE-2025-46285: Kaitao Xie and Xiaolong Bai of Alibaba Group
libarchive
Available for: iPhone 11 and later, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 3rd generation and later, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 8th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later
Impact: Processing a file may lead to memory corruption
Description: This is a vulnerability in open source code and Apple Software is among the affected projects. The CVE-ID was assigned by a third party. Learn more about the issue and CVE-ID at cve.org.
CVE-2025-5918
MediaExperience
Available for: iPhone 11 and later, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 3rd generation and later, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 8th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later
Impact: An app may be able to access user-sensitive data
Description: A logging issue was addressed with improved data redaction.
CVE-2025-43475: Rosyna Keller of Totally Not Malicious Software
Messages
Available for: iPhone 11 and later, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 3rd generation and later, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 8th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later
Impact: An app may be able to access sensitive user data
Description: An information disclosure issue was addressed with improved privacy controls.
CVE-2025-46276: Rosyna Keller of Totally Not Malicious Software
Multi-Touch
Available for: iPhone 11 and later, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 3rd generation and later, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 8th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later
Impact: A malicious HID device may cause an unexpected process crash
Description: Multiple memory corruption issues were addressed with improved input validation.
CVE-2025-43533: Google Threat Analysis Group
Photos
Available for: iPhone 11 and later, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 3rd generation and later, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 8th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later
Impact: Photos in the Hidden Photos Album may be viewed without authentication
Description: A configuration issue was addressed with additional restrictions.
CVE-2025-43428: an anonymous researcher, Michael Schmutzer of Technische Hochschule Ingolstadt
Screen Time
Available for: iPhone 11 and later, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 3rd generation and later, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 8th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later
Impact: An app may be able to access a user’s Safari history
Description: A logging issue was addressed with improved data redaction.
CVE-2025-46277: Kirin (@Pwnrin)
Screen Time
Available for: iPhone 11 and later, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 3rd generation and later, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 8th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later
Impact: An app may be able to access sensitive user data
Description: A logging issue was addressed with improved data redaction.
CVE-2025-43538: Iván Savransky
Telephony
Available for: iPhone 11 and later, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 3rd generation and later, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 8th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later
Impact: An app may be able to access user-sensitive data
Description: This issue was addressed with additional entitlement checks.
CVE-2025-46292: Rosyna Keller of Totally Not Malicious Software
WebKit
Available for: iPhone 11 and later, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 3rd generation and later, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 8th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later
Impact: Processing maliciously crafted web content may lead to an unexpected Safari crash
Description: A type confusion issue was addressed with improved state handling.
WebKit Bugzilla: 301257
CVE-2025-43541: Hossein Lotfi (@hosselot) of Trend Micro Zero Day Initiative
WebKit
Available for: iPhone 11 and later, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 3rd generation and later, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 8th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later
Impact: Processing maliciously crafted web content may lead to an unexpected process crash
Description: A use-after-free issue was addressed with improved memory management.
WebKit Bugzilla: 301726
CVE-2025-43536: Nan Wang (@eternalsakura13)
WebKit
Available for: iPhone 11 and later, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 3rd generation and later, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 8th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later
Impact: Processing maliciously crafted web content may lead to an unexpected process crash
Description: The issue was addressed with improved memory handling.
WebKit Bugzilla: 300774
WebKit Bugzilla: 301338
CVE-2025-43535: Google Big Sleep, Nan Wang (@eternalsakura13)
WebKit
Available for: iPhone 11 and later, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 3rd generation and later, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 8th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later
Impact: Processing maliciously crafted web content may lead to an unexpected process crash
Description: A buffer overflow issue was addressed with improved memory handling.
WebKit Bugzilla: 301371
CVE-2025-43501: Hossein Lotfi (@hosselot) of Trend Micro Zero Day Initiative
WebKit
Available for: iPhone 11 and later, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 3rd generation and later, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 8th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later
Impact: Processing maliciously crafted web content may lead to an unexpected process crash
Description: A race condition was addressed with improved state handling.
WebKit Bugzilla: 301940
CVE-2025-43531: Phil Pizlo of Epic Games
WebKit
Available for: iPhone 11 and later, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 3rd generation and later, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 8th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later
Impact: Processing maliciously crafted web content may lead to arbitrary code execution. Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been exploited in an extremely sophisticated attack against specific targeted individuals on versions of iOS before iOS 26. CVE-2025-14174 was also issued in response to this report.
Description: A use-after-free issue was addressed with improved memory management.
WebKit Bugzilla: 302502
CVE-2025-43529: Google Threat Analysis Group
WebKit
Available for: iPhone 11 and later, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 3rd generation and later, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 8th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later
Impact: Processing maliciously crafted web content may lead to memory corruption. Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been exploited in an extremely sophisticated attack against specific targeted individuals on versions of iOS before iOS 26. CVE-2025-43529 was also issued in response to this report.
Description: A memory corruption issue was addressed with improved validation.
WebKit Bugzilla: 303614
CVE-2025-14174: Apple and Google Threat Analysis Group
WebKit Web Inspector
Available for: iPhone 11 and later, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 3rd generation and later, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 8th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later
Impact: Processing maliciously crafted web content may lead to an unexpected process crash
Description: A use-after-free issue was addressed with improved memory management.
WebKit Bugzilla: 300926
CVE-2025-43511: 이동하 (Lee Dong Ha of BoB 14th)
Additional recognition
AppleMobileFileIntegrity
We would like to acknowledge an anonymous researcher for their assistance.
AppSandbox
We would like to acknowledge Mickey Jin (@patch1t) for their assistance.
Core Services
We would like to acknowledge Golden Helm Securities for their assistance.
Safari
We would like to acknowledge Mochammad Nosa Shandy Prastyo for their assistance.
Siri
We would like to acknowledge Richard Hyunho Im (@richeeta) at Route Zero Security (routezero.security) for their assistance.
WebKit
We would like to acknowledge Geva Nurgandi Syahputra (gevakun) for their assistance.
Information about products not manufactured by Apple, or independent websites not controlled or tested by Apple, is provided without recommendation or endorsement. Apple assumes no responsibility with regard to the selection, performance, or use of third-party websites or products. Apple makes no representations regarding third-party website accuracy or reliability. Contact the vendor for additional information.