About availability of TikTok and ByteDance Ltd. apps in the United States

TikTok and ByteDance Ltd. apps are no longer available in the United States, and visitors to the United States might have limited access to features.

Apple is obligated to follow the laws in the jurisdictions where it operates. Pursuant to the Protecting Americans from Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act, apps developed by ByteDance Ltd. and its subsidiaries — including TikTok, CapCut, Lemon8, and others — will no longer be available for download or updates on the App Store for users in the United States starting January 19, 2025.

The following are some of the apps developed by ByteDance Ltd. and its subsidiaries that are affected:

TikTok

TikTok Studio

TikTok Shop Seller Center

CapCut

Lemon8

Hypic

Lark - Team Collaboration

Lark - Rooms Display

Lark Rooms Controller

Gauth: AI Study Companion

MARVEL SNAP

If you live in the United States

If you already have these apps installed on your device, they will remain on your device. But they can’t be redownloaded if deleted or restored if you move to a new device. In-app purchases and new subscriptions are no longer possible.

Users in the United States won’t receive updates for these apps, which could potentially impact performance, security, and compatibility with future versions of iOS and iPadOS, and some app functions might become limited or stop working since the app can’t receive updates.

If you’re visiting the United States

ByteDance’s apps remain available for download in all other countries and regions where they are available.

Users visiting from outside the United States with their Apple Account set to a country or region that is not the United States are unable to download, update, or make in-app purchases and new subscriptions inside ByteDance Ltd. apps while within the land or maritime borders of the United States.

After leaving the United States, you’ll have access to all functionality.

